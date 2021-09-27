WOODSTOCK – Gary Rabine, a candidate for Governor, is issuing the following statement on JB Pritzker again failing to keep his word on legislative redistricting by signing into law a legislative map that contradicts his 2018 campaign promise to veto maps “in any way drafted or created by legislators, political party leaders and/or their staffs or allies.”

“The Governor went back on his word when he signed into law the Legislature’s partisan map earlier this year. The Legislature had to redraw the maps based on new Census data. Instead of insisting on a fair remap process, the Governor again went back on his word and signed the map into law.

A governor should not make promises he has no intention of keeping. The people of Illinois have been lied to enough. In my campaign for Governor, I am laying out my vision for turning our state around. Unlike, Pritzker, I refuse to make empty promises to the people of Illinois. It is time we had a Governor who will treat the people of this state with dignity and respect. Governing is not a game. It is serious business. The people of Illinois deserve better than Pritzker’s failed leadership and outright lies to the people of Illinois.”

