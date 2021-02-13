S

EDITOR'S NOTE: A special letter to the editor from Thomas Friedrich, a retired chief, about the loss of his friend and colleague Larry Ringering on Friday.

For many years while I was the Fire Chief in Rosewood Heights, Larry Ringering was Fire Chief in East Alton. He and I were good friends our two Fire Departments trained together and worked many incident scenes together.

We served on several committees and sat through many meetings together. He was always willing to help others and was a great asset to his community as well as Madison County. It was a great honor serving along with him over the years.

Article continues after sponsor message

- Thomas Friedrich, retired Fire Chief, Rosewood Heights Fire Department.

Send your letter to the editor to news@riverbender.com

SEE RIVERBENDER.COM TRIBUTE STORY ABOUT LARRY RINGERING:

https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/larry-ringering-remembered-for-work-with-east-alton-fire-departmentmadison-county-emergency-management-had-impact-on-many-lives-47850.cfm

More like this: