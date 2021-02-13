Letter To The Editor: Former Fire Chief: 'It Was A Great Honor' Serving With Larry Ringering
S
EDITOR'S NOTE: A special letter to the editor from Thomas Friedrich, a retired chief, about the loss of his friend and colleague Larry Ringering on Friday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
For many years while I was the Fire Chief in Rosewood Heights, Larry Ringering was Fire Chief in East Alton. He and I were good friends our two Fire Departments trained together and worked many incident scenes together.
We served on several committees and sat through many meetings together. He was always willing to help others and was a great asset to his community as well as Madison County. It was a great honor serving along with him over the years.
- Thomas Friedrich, retired Fire Chief, Rosewood Heights Fire Department.
Send your letter to the editor to news@riverbender.com
SEE RIVERBENDER.COM TRIBUTE STORY ABOUT LARRY RINGERING:
https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/larry-ringering-remembered-for-work-with-east-alton-fire-departmentmadison-county-emergency-management-had-impact-on-many-lives-47850.cfm
More like this: