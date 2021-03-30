Letter To The Editor:

It is an honor to share my endorsement of Councilman Tom Stalcup to be elected the next Mayor of Wood River on April 6. During the six years that I have known Tom, I have found him to be of the highest moral fiber. He is a family-man who has long had a desire to serve the community that he loves. He has consistently listened to the concerns of residents and has advocated on their behalf.

While some choose to focus their campaigns on attacks, Tom has run an issues-based campaign built on articulable ideas. His platform calls for a city built on transparency. He will work tirelessly to rebuild infrastructure, revitalize the downtown area and improve lives for residents across the city.

As a common-sense leader, he believes that residents should be the decision-makers; elected officials should simply work on their behalf. He has stood up as a defender of fiscal sanity. When some in city government advocated for a reckless display of power by attempting to push through an unfunded recreation center, Tom stood up and demanded that residents' voices be heard. He has never been opposed to the building of a recreation center - but he will never waver that it must be fully funded and that a feasibility study must be performed to determine exactly what residents want in such a facility.

On April 6, voters in Wood River have the opportunity to elect a truly honorable leader as their next Mayor. Tom Stalcup will never let Wood River down. He will never turn his back on the city that he loves.

Scott Miner

Former Councilman

Wood River

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

