Former Illinois Republican Congressman John Shimkus today issued the following statement regarding the re-election of Mayor Mike McCormick:

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have known Mayor McCormick since his first election. He is truly dedicated to the Village of Godfrey and works full time to ensure projects are completed and the Village is being run in a cost-effective manner. The Village of Godfrey is one of the strongest, fiscally stable communities in Madison County. Mayor McCormick has a list of accomplishments to run on. I urge you to vote for Mike McCormick on April 6.”

John Shimkus served as a Member of Congress from 1997 through 2020. He represented Godfrey from 1997 through 2012. He resides in Collinsville with his wife Karen and is an adjunct professor at SIUE.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: