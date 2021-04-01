ALTON - Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com will accept letters to the editor only to 4 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, in regard to the upcoming Tuesday, April 6, 2021, election.

Letters will be published by Monday, April 5, 2021, and no letters to the editor will be run on the day of election Tuesday.

Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com encourages the public to get out and vote for the candidate of their choice on Tuesday. Thank you for your submissions and your sincere interest in the upcoming local election, it is refreshing to see.

