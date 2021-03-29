Letter To The Editor:

Kevin Botterbush is a lifelong resident of Godfrey being reared in Christian fundamentals and the strong traditions of Scouting. From early years to the present day, his life has been guided by tenets of "Being Prepared" and giving back to his fellow man. He attended both SIU and St. Louis University owns Botterbush and Associates Real Estate, serves as department head and teaches real estate at Lewis and Clark Community College and is now in his sixth year as President of the Hayner Public Library District Board.

His wife Julie is Administrative Director for the Oncology and Cardiology departments at St. Louis University Hospital. With his twin sons working on degrees in Engineering and Pharmacology at SIU, while his daughter has be accepted into St. Louis University Medical School.

Having worked with Kevin on numerous occasions in matters of Scouting, where he holds forth as an Eagle Scout, with the coveted Silver Beaver award, I am impressed with his positive attitude, social mannerisms, speaking skills and ability to accomplish in an efficient manner those tasks set before him. I am confident he can achieve a similar level of success as Godfrey Village Clerk, working with the Mayor, the Board and community residents in a manner of accomplishing positive and sound results for all concerned.

Article continues after sponsor message

I strongly support Kevin's candidacy for Godfrey Village Clerk, believing that his abilities will lend greatly to this important office-I ask that all voters consider an affirmative vote for this "eager to serve" candidate,

Zeke Jabusch

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: