Letter To The Editor:

I am writing with my support for Kevin Botterbush for Godfrey Village clerk. Kevin is one of many members of his family who have worked tirelessly to make the community a better place. His election to Village Clerk will only enhance an already stellar resume of service.

I have witnessed first-hand Kevin’s high level of knowledge and leadership through several years of working with him on a number of local boards. He is outstanding as Chairman of the Advisory Board for the local Salvation Army, and also heavily involved in the local Boy Scout district operations and management. His decades of service to the Board of Trustees of the Hayner Library District gives him in-depth knowledge of local government operations, handling public records, audits, contract bidding and other legal procedures that only his level of experience can offer.

Personally, I know Kevin to be extremely honest, compassionate, fair, and heavily focused on serving the community where he lives, and doing what is best for its citizens. I echo the myriad of respected local business leaders who have voiced their strong support for Kevin Botterbush, and can wholeheartedly state that he will excel as Godfrey’s next Village Clerk.

Mark Cousley

