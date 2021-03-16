Wood River needs Jeremy Plank and Mary Roberts on its City Council.

In 2020, the City Council approved funding for the proposed rec center without taking the time to properly consider what we wanted, requested nor needed. All members, except one, have demonstrated an inability to properly evaluate and consider all issues before spending millions of our tax dollars.

In 2018 town hall meetings residents stated they wanted: 1) infrastructure projects prioritized, 2) a rec center with a pool to replace the Aquatic Center, 3) funding for these projects was to come from grants and public-private partnerships before spending tax dollars. Disregarding these directives, someone decided not to build a pool nor consider a rec center partnership with the YMCA which could have improved services and saved tax dollars.

After approving the new 1% Sales Tax in 2019, the Council agreed that revenues should accumulate until October 2020 before funding any projects. However, on January 21, 2020, the Council approved two no-bid contracts for over $1,000,000 to begin the rec center containing significant termination provisions. Shortly thereafter we started our petition drive to Save the Roundhouse/Stop the “Rec”less Spending. Claims were made on television, radio and in newspapers that the Council would not consider our referendum because they thought it was invalid, confusing and misleading.

On October 16, 2020 Councilman Tom Stalcup asked the Council to wait until the November 3rd referendum vote was decided and complete a study before adding additional funds to the budget for a rec center. The Council refused to listen and voted 4-1 to put $450,000 into the budget for the rec center.

The referendum vote passed 3,194 to 1,214. Suddenly the Council flip-flops, stops the $450,000 in rec center funding, but the two no-bid contracts from January 2020 are still active leaving we the taxpayers holding the bag for potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in termination penalties.

Jeremy Plank is a CPA with a specialty in forensic auditing. He has the integrity, intelligence, temperament and ability to serve as a member of the City Council. He will bring knowledge and experience that is needed, but missing, from the City Council.

Mary Roberts is a life-long resident of Wood River. She is a dedicated, community-minded individual that is constantly meeting with residents to learn what they want and need to improve their lives. She will work to implement needed changes and improve Wood River.

Jeremy and Mary were on the Save the Roundhouse committee and dedicated hundreds of hours to Save the Roundhouse. They will be good stewards of our tax dollars and take the time to consider what Wood River residents want and need.

On April 6th, please vote for Jeremy Plank and Mary Roberts for City Council.

Bill Dettmers

Wood River

