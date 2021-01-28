ALTON - "The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clearer than ever that addressing students' mental and physical health and well-being is an urgent need," said Rosetta Brown Candidate for Alton 4th Ward Alderman. "I do believe additional funding dedicated to school counselors along with funding for school social workers and school nurse positions would equip schools to continue responding to our students' needs."

"There's more to education than just the academic side," Brown said. "Providing and meeting the basic needs of our students will help prepare them and get them ready to learn in the days ahead."

"We've got to begin to show Alton., that we deserve to keep the bases here in Alton, that we're looking after their families," Brown said.

Education funding is one of our state's biggest expenses.

Every legislative session, two budgets are passed through the General Assembly. Lawmakers must review and approve spending for the remainder of the current fiscal year, also known as the Amended Fiscal Year (AFY) budget, and approve the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

"With all the economic uncertainty that we have had as well as every other obstacle that families have faced last year have affected the mental state of many. In the wake of this pandemic, students and staff are struggling to do their best out of the worst situation. Let’s provide any support we can give to families of parents as well who must be present at home to oversee the remote learning of their children which may be jeopardizing their jobs. We are in hope that more relief is on the way to help support the needs of our community."

- Rosetta “Rosie “ Brown

4th Ward Alderwoman Candidate, City of Alton

