Letter To The Editor:

Dwight Werts is a change agent and he deserves your vote. As a business leader in our community he understands the role that our community college can and does play.

LCCC is an important economic generator for our area. It offers 35 career programs that provide good paying jobs. In this era of COVID and economic change these training and re-tooling programs are more important than ever! Do you want to save some money?

Do you have a child or grandchild who is or will be college bound? Lewis and Clark's dual credit courses can help put up to two years of college credits under your child's belt before he/she even graduates from high school!

A regular college degree not their cup of tea? How about Nursing? My daughter graduated from the LCCC program. It's not hard to find a job. Dwight Werts was instrumental in development of the nursing program.

Whether it be the welding program, the truck driver training program, the automotive technology program, or the other ways LCCC serves our training, economic, social, and cultural needs, Dwight Werts has been integrally involved. Dwight Werts has been a catalyst for positive change and development at Lewis and Clark Community College. Make your vote count, because YOU can count on DWIGHT WERTS! Proudly submitted,

David C. Elson

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

