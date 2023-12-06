Letter The Editor:

When I left McDonnell Douglas in the spring of ’92, it was my intention to open Imo’s Pizza in the early summer. With only a small window during which I wouldn’t have health insurance, I didn’t really give it much thought or worry. Playing nine holes of golf at the Muny Golf Course proved me mistaken in my beliefs when I twisted my ankle badly.

I reached out to my good friend, Dr. Robert Simpson. Dr. Simpson, who was a retired podiatrist at this time, gave me a quick once over and said he thought my leg was fractured. “But Robert,” I said. “I don’t have health insurance!” He told me not to worry about it, he would see what he could do.

The next day, I found myself in the office of Dr. Randy Rogalsky. I started the conversation by immediately blurting out that I had no insurance, but he didn’t seem very concerned with this detail. After taking a set of x-rays, he fitted me with a boot. He assured me not to worry about being unable to pay at that time, and I felt relief wash over me.

Dr. Rogalsky is widely recognized for being an excellent orthopedist and surgeon. Those that have had the pleasure of his company would say it was his sense of humor that made him notorious. Still, others would say it was his constant display of humanity that was most prominent. I never forgot his act of kindness, and I know many in our community have similar stories of their own highlighting Dr. Rogalsky’s generosity and good spirit. He will be greatly missed.

Mike McCormick

Godfrey

