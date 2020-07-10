Letter To The Editor: Dislike And Distrust Machine Cranks More Out Every Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. It’s business as usual in America, the dislike and distrust machine is cranking out more of us every day. Have you heard of the new vote by mail program coming to Illinois? Some are attempting to make a partisan issue out of it. People like me are thankful for the privilege and convenience of being able to vote from home. It is especially convenient to those of us who have a physical or health challenge. In general, what is new is, you will be receiving a ballot application at the beginning of August. Before, you had to contact your County Clerk and they would mail you one. It was called an absentee ballot. Chase Wilhelm, my military friend, when asked about mail-in ballots said, “It works for my brothers and sisters at arms”. I really see no downside to having privilege and convenience when it comes to voting. All my friends are serious about getting to vote. We all have the same health issues. I am on the right side of history in defending voting by mail. James Goltz Article continues after sponsor message Bunker Hill More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip