As a CPA and Madison County resident myself, I wanted to write to encourage people to vote for David Michael for Madison County Auditor. On top of being a great person, who is generous and family oriented, he also has the educational and professional background to be the county auditor. The voters of Madison County shouldn't just want another politician to be their auditor, they should want a CPA, who has the skill and experience necessary to perform quality audits.

Andy Abendroth, CPA

