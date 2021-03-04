To The Editor:

Every citizen should ask “why” Brant Walker’s supporters are attempting to bring Dr. Ed Hightower and the Sunnybrook Development into this Alton mayoral race.

This race is about Brant Walker and David Goins, Dr. Hightower is not running for mayor of Alton. Status quo versus transformational leadership.

Walker can not rally new families, businesses, or bring new meaningful economic development to Alton, as he has lost all professional credibility through his many false promises as well as personal behavior.

Many feel as though Luther Simmons should be asked under oath, if Walker promised him a legal position with the city in in returning for attacking three well respected “black leaders.” David Goins may not have all the answers going into the Alton Mayor’s Office but neither did Brant Walker eight years ago.

David Goins is an intelligent and hardworking man who will strive to make the best decisions in the best interest of Alton. I believe David Goins will surround himself with a high-quality team that will engage the entire community regarding moving Alton forward. I am sick and tired of some of these so-called leaders demonizing Dr. Hightower who also was and continues to be a transforming leader, and who better than him for David to pattern his life after. It is a shame that when a black person seeks a position of authority, he/she must have at least five degrees and 20 years of experience and still may not get the job.

Brant Walker didn’t have governmental experience when he ran for mayor in 2012. He was an still is a landlord of approximately 20 Alton rental properties. Conflict of interest?

That brings me to the Sunnybrook Development. Brant Walker was 100 percent behind this development including writing strong support letters to the Illinois Housing Developing Authority and only changed his mind when he realized who could make money and challenge him and other landlords located on Washington Avenue to upgrade their properties. To prove my point, just look at what the Sunnybrook Development will offer, then drive up and down.

Respectfully submitted

By Leon Smallwood-Bey,

President of 100 Men Movement

Crime Prevention Initiative

