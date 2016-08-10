Dear Editor:

I generally think that politicians are out of touch, but every once in a while, I am lucky enough to discover an elected official who is actually doing the job that we elected them to do—for me that is Dan Beiser, our state representative.

I’ve seen Dan working in the community, voting the right way even when his own party leadership gives him a hard time. Dan is attentive to his constituents because he knows them. He’s lived here his whole life and it means a great deal to me that he’s one of us.

The other day I saw Dan walking in the neighborhood and talking with voters. That’s what spurred me to write this letter. You don’t see that too often, so I didn’t want to let it go unnoticed.

I appreciate the fact that Dan cares so much and the proof is in the hard work he’s putting into helping all of us.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sincerely,

Stacey Noble-Loveland

Alton

The views, opinions and positions expressed by the authors and those providing comments of this article are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions or positions of RiverBender.com or any employee thereof.