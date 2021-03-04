Letter To The Editor:

Congressman Rodney Davis (IL 13) today issued the following statement:

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am proud to endorse my friend Mike McCormick for Mayor of Godfrey. As mayor, Mike has been able to keep property taxes low for residents – while incurring no debt, no outstanding pension liabilities and improving streets and parks.

"As a former small business owner, he knows struggling businesses in the community need help during this pandemic and has delivered relief for local businesses. I have had a long and productive working relationship with Mayor McCormick and I look forward to continuing to working together with him. Please get out and vote for Mike McCormick for Mayor of Godfrey on April 6.”

- Rep. Rodney Davis

More like this: