To my fellow citizens of Wood River:

Last year we voted to Stop “Rec”-Less Spending and Save the Roundhouse. We won with over 70% of the vote! However, our city government thinks that we were confused and didn’t know what we were voting for because they are going ahead with the new recreation center the cost of which has increased another $3 plus million dollars.

The last administration passed a resolution that the historic Roundhouse would not be torn down as long as it was structurally sound and was vital for community use.

The Recreation Director asked for $190,000 for the roof, tuck pointing, and the parking lot. Only $10,000 was approved for the roof and it has not been spent yet! At a work session for the new recreation center, the Recreation Director said, talking about the historic Roundhouse, why do we want to cool, heat, and maintain a building that we will not use! He pretty well said that the Roundhouse would be torn down after the new recreation center is built.

Come with me to the city council meetings so that they can hear our voices yet again; otherwise, our vote last year will mean nothing! The Council Meetings are held on the 1st and 3rd Monday at 7 P.M. at City Hall.

Mary Roberts

