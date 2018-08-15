Hello to Madison County Voters:

I’ve rarely been involved, endorsing a Madison County position, in fact, I’ve never.. until now!

FYI Not long, ago, I met Chris Miller at a new business gathering in Alton.

And, I was impressed, since, exchanged e-mails.

Chris Miller, a Democratic candidate, is the underdog, in this election…

Yet, Chris Miller is just what we need, here, in Madison County, to put a check on our county budget, how we spend our tax dollars…

Plus, how we stimulate & invest & grow new businesses – involving the entire Madison County territory – not just individual town planning, village, area-by-area, shopping district…

Article continues after sponsor message

Rather, putting back our pride representing our entire Madison County!

I’m asking you to check out Chris Miller for Madison County Treasurer!

And, to send Chris Miller to Madison County – to put a check on our tax dollars – finally, we need somebody to take a fresh look – on our behalf!

Elect Chris Miller, for Madison County Treasurer!

Thank you, Jaris Waide

Godfrey

(The opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor are the views of the letter writer, not Riverbender.com).

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: