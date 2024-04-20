Letter to the Editor:

I am asking the Madison County Board to reconsider its 15-7 vote to put an advisory question on the November ballot.

The advisory question will ask voters if the county board should communicate with other counties about the idea of forming a new state, separate from Cook County.

The resolution is unnecessary. County board members don’t need the voters to tell them to talk to other counties. They can do that today – without a resolution. Just pick up the phone.

Second, creating a new state is simply unrealistic. The United States Congress will not put a 51st star on the flag for a “New Illinois.” Congress is more likely to add a star for Puerto Rico or Guam.

I disagree with many of the laws the General Assembly passed in recent years, but this resolution is not the answer.

In May 2020, I led the county board to vote, 26-2, to pass a responsible re-open resolution – in defiance of Gov. Pritzker’s one-size-fits-all lockdown. We just wanted to re-open as a county – as Missouri counties were allowed to do.

I understand the frustration of downstate voters, who don’t like the laws coming out of Springfield, but the answer is hard political work to block, modify or correct bad legislation.

Therefore, I’m calling on the county board to reconsider this resolution.

Kurt Prenzler

Madison County Chairman

