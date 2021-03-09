Letter to the editor:

Vote for Bethany Bohn because she cares about the Residents of Godfrey!

I would like to comment on my recent interaction with the Godfrey Village Clerk, Bethany Bohn.

I am an RN who is recently recovering from COVID 19. I contracted it and soon after, my father and son both contracted it. I was out of work off and on for over 3 months. I never would have known about this assistance, if she had not gone out of her way to reach out to the landlord and explain the program.

Article continues after sponsor message

I came into the Village Clerk’s office to apply for the rental assistance grant through Madison County. Bethany was very professional and knowledgeable. She sympathized with my situation and thanked me for being an essential worker. I was initially embarrassed to apply, but Bethany made it easy and not embarrassing at all. I highly recommend voting for Bethany Bohn in the upcoming election. She truly cares about the residents of Godfrey.

Sincerely,

Terri, Resident of Godfrey



More like this: