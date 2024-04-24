Letter To The Editor: Barham Is Elected Alton-Godfrey Precinct Democratic Chair, Has Questions For Others In Party Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Abe Lee Barham was elected the Democratic Chairman of the Alton-Godfrey Precinct in an election. Barham will replace Steve Kimbrough as chairman. Barham said he appreciates what Kimbrough has provided and demonstrated to the party. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! "I am looking forward to the challenges over the next two years," Barham said. Barham said he had 10 questions to rally the party members: What are some fund-raising ideas that can be implemented to not only raise funds but raise awareness/ How can we convince more democratic-leaning people to run for office to fill a seat? How can we get media savvy people to work with us in the Democratic Party to get our message out? How do we get more minorities involved? Should we use Facebook as a major marketing tool and if so, how would that look? How can we empower individuals to take the lead in recruiting members of the democratic party? Can we brainstorm to see why the Democratic Party has lost so many members? Are people leaving the party because they feel defeated? What are some things that can be done to make people feel appreciated all the time not just when we need their vote? To everyone who answers this question, would you be willing to collaborate with us to change the perception of our party? Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip