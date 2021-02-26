I am writing to endorse Mayor Mike McCormick for re-election as Mayor of Godfrey. I am a lifelong resident of the Godfrey area, attending St. Ambrose and Marquette before attending college in Rock Hill, South Carolina and South Bend, Indiana. I currently live in the area with my husband and three children ages 9,7, 5.

When my husband and I were making our decision to raise our family, some of the community characteristics we prioritized were stability, safety, and friendliness. During this process, my thoughts immediately returned me to Godfrey. Since moving back to my hometown community of Godfrey in 2009, we have not been disappointed.

I believe one of the attributes contributing to Godfrey’s appeal is the leadership displayed by Mayor McCormick. Mayor McCormick has led our community in: developing our parks and recreation programs and facilities; improving our roads and infrastructure; and most importantly, prioritizing a safe, friendly, and beautiful community.

I know Mayor McCormick personally and I am familiar with his loyalty to Godfrey residents, and his fervent desire and commitment to continuously improve our community. Our children take advantage of the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Programs on a regular basis and we enjoy spending time in the beautiful parks. I regularly walk the trails at Glazebrook and LaVista Parks and always feel safe. The new lighted soccer fields are a great compliment the lighted baseball and softball fields we now have in Godfrey. I truly believe these improvements would not have been possible without the strong fiscal leadership of Mayor McCormick and his commitment to our community.

I endorse Mayor McCormick for re-election as Mayor of Godfrey. Under the leadership of Mayor McCormick, I have seen real results and real improvements in our community, not just political promises.

Please consider voting for Mayor McCormick on April 6th.

Thank you,

Margaret “ Maggie” Kohl

