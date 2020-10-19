To The Editor:



We would like to share what we know about Sarah Smith who is a candidate for the Appellate Court in Mt. Vernon, IL. We aren’t lawyers or judges, but just ordinary citizens, who happen to have met Judge Smith and liked her appeal, drive and determination. We have researched her and found that she has achieved more in her short life than most people twice her age. She works diligently at being a mother, wife, judge, Air National Guard officer (Colonel) and now, candidate for the Appellate Court. Wow, what drive! We think she is someone who is honest and has the integrity and reputation for doing the right thing, which isn’t always easy.

It’s been an unusual year for campaigning and through it all, Judge Smith has given her time, reaching out to the voters, staying engaged and listening to people in her very large district. We especially admire someone with such diligence, who by the way just graduated from U.S. Army War College, and her patriotism over political partisanship.

We like what we have learned about Judge Sarah Smith and will vote for her on Nov. 3rd!

Phil and Jan Smith (no relation)

Collinsville, IL

