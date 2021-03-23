Four years ago, I appointed Rick Lauschke to the Village of Godfrey’s Planning and Zoning Committee and I’ve been impressed with the contributions he’s made. He makes it a point to be informed and is very analytical and forward thinking. Rick has a unique way of seeing the big picture while easily balancing out the small details.

Rick’s dedication to his role on our Committee has shown me without a shadow of a doubt that he will have invaluable input in serving as a Godfrey Trustee.

Like Jeff Weber, Sarah Woodman, and me, Rick is working with only one agenda in mind … to make Godfrey a better place to live. Please join me in voting for Rick Lauschke for Trustee on April 6th.

- Mike McCormick

