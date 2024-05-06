Letter To The Editor:

ALTON - The Alton Branch of the NAACP strongly opposes the proposed construction of a transitional housing center by The Salvation Army of Madison County near a local low-income housing development, primarily inhabited by children.

Our foremost concern is the safety and well-being of the children residing in the vicinity of this proposed development. We firmly believe that placing a transitional housing complex in such close proximity to a community predominantly comprised of children poses significant risks to their safety and security. While we recognize the importance of providing transitional housing services, we urge The Salvation Army to reconsider the location of this facility.

Article continues after sponsor message

We recommend that they explore alternative sites within Madison County that can better accommodate the needs of the community without jeopardizing the safety of our children. The Alton NAACP is committed to open dialogue and collaboration. We extend our willingness to engage in constructive discussions with The Salvation Army of Madison County to identify alternative solutions that align with the interests of both organizations and prioritize the safety and well-being of our community members.

Leon Smallwood-Bey, Alton Branch of NAACP President

About Alton NAACP: The Alton Branch of the NAACP is dedicated to advocating for the civil rights and equality of all individuals in our community. We work tirelessly to address issues of social injustice, discrimination, and inequality to create a more equitable society for everyone.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: