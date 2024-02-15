Letter To The Editor:

Discrimination is a reality in Alton. New recruits have joined the Alton Police Department and not one of them are black. How can that be? We elected Alton's first black mayor, who was also a police officer.

The police chief apparently doesn't see the need for more black officers and now there are only two on the force in Alton. This illustrates how pervasive and embedded discrimination in Alton still is. Where is the Alton NAACP President, black pastors and leaders?

I never really agreed with James Gray, the former NAACP President, but he would have been a one-man person against this. Underlying conditions that foster racism in the black community have existed for years.

When we elected the first black mayor we wanted change, but we are still facing the same problems.

This happened because of our so-called "leaders" are too worried about being appointed to ceremonial positions. I am beyond disgusted and appalled about the lack of hiring of any new black police officers. One thing that I can and will do with the help of friends and family is to vote out incompetence in 2025.

