I am extremely honored to endorse Reverend David Goins as Candidate for Mayor of Alton. My name is Anita Banks and my commitment towards Alton, Illinois flows deeply from my heart. I have lived here since 1954.

Before retiring, I worked for the Alton School District and as a Parent Coordinator for Madison County Economic Opportunity Commission Project Head Start. I have previously served as the chair on the Foster Grandparents, Advisory Board Member of Alton Branch NAACP Executive Committee, and State President of Illinois Association Club Women and Youth Affiliation. I am currently a member of the Reba Hill Civic Charity and Educational Club.

My tenure in this community has allowed me to experience numerous local elections. I must say that I am very disappointed in the campaign strategies of the current administration. I don’t believe in dirty politics and I would never support this kind of behavior.

Therefore, I am endorsing David Goins because I believe in honesty and giving back to this community. I have known David since he and his sister Kathy were orphaned as young children. Yet, against those odds, I am extremely proud to see David turn out to be a fine man. Throughout his life, he has continually contributed to the city of Alton.

I know David to be a respected family man, police officer, pastor and school board member. As a police officer, David had a reputation of treating the citizens of Alton with decency and respect. During his time as a police officer, he also taught the D.A.R.E program. This program impacted the lives of hundreds of children within the Alton community.

I am also proud to mention that eight years before retiring as a police officer, he answered the call to pastor a church. With this, I am confident that his heart to protect and serve the citizens of Alton has already been proven.

His character is one that this community can be proud of. I believe David Goins will serve this community with a heart of passion, conviction and great vision.

As a lifelong resident of Alton, I trust David Goins to be the best choice for this city.

Respectfully Submitted,

Anita Banks

