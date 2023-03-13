Letter To The Editor: Alton Area Community Easter Egg Hunt Seeks Sponsors
Dear Community Leaders, Organizations and Businesses,
We have some exciting news to share. We are hosting our 2nd Annual Alton Area Community Easter Egg Hunt. For our inaugural event we had over 400 in attendance.
On Saturday, April 8, 2023 from Noon to 4 p.m. at Rock Spring Park. This event is free and open to the public. At this community event there will be food, games, activities and giveaways.
We are looking for sponsors to help fund the Alton Area Community Easter Egg Hunt
We are accepting monetary and in-kind donations. There are three levels of sponsorship:
GOLD - $500 and UP – supports 50 children or more
SILVER - $300 and UP – supports 30 children
BRONZE - $100 and UP – supports 10 children
Please make checks payable to Mr. Everything, 211 East Elm Street, Alton, IL 62002
To contribute to this community event please contact one of the community members listed below:
- Alderwoman Rosie Brown, 4th Ward at 219-580-2394
- Kim Brice-Hollis, CLB Foundation at 618-917-7190
- Leon Smallwood-Bey, 100 Men Movement at 618-216-0941
- James Hickman, Mr. Everything at 404-246-6496
Thank you for your sponsorship and we look forward to seeing you at our Alton Area Community Easter Egg Hunt.
Best Regards,
Rosie Brown, Kim Brice-Hollis, Leon Smallwood-Bey and James Hickman
