Letter To The Editor: A Compliment To Gary Ayres On Letter And McCormick Endorsement Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I want to compliment Gary Ayres on his letter to the editor supporting Mike McCormick for mayor of Godfrey. He pointed out how Mayor McCormick's opponent is playing politics and offering tax cuts, when he has voted against them in the past. How could anyone believe his opponent is going to cut taxes now? Mayor McCormick has a proven record of cutting taxes. He has kept his promises, which is great to see, especially in today's political world. I am asking that you vote for Mike McCormick for mayor of Godfrey. Bob Walters Article continues after sponsor message Godfrey, IL Former Member Illinois House of Representatives Godfrey Resident Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show!: Ft. Jay Lipe, AHS Tennis & Social Studies Club, and More!