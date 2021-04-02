I am proud to have been born and raised in the Riverbend and Alton has always held a special place in my heart. Its history, architecture and natural beauty are indeed one of a kind – a national treasure. Like many historic cities, Alton is now at a crossroads. It faces challenges of declining population, financial woes, crumbling infrastructure and increasing crime rates.

I believe that Alton needs new leadership, a mayor with a vision for the future and I believe David Goins provides that leadership. Mr. Goins served Alton as a decorated 25 year Alton police officer, retiring as sergeant. He currently serves our region as a member of the Alton school board and as a pastor.

Sadly some have attempted to deflect from the real issues in the campaign by attempting to impugn Goins’ exemplary service. Alton is a gem in our community and requires leadership that is willing to face the real challenges ahead. The city hasn’t received a clean audit in 8 years and has struggled to balance monthly bank statements- that’s a real problem. We shouldn’t allow scare tactics centering on Section 8 housing to become a distraction from Alton’s fiscal reality.

I served for more than 14 years in township government, 10 years on the Madison County Board, and now serve as the Madison County Circuit Clerk. I’ve been around politics for a long time and have interacted with many community leaders. You would be hard-pressed to find a more honest, humble, hard-working man, who is more dedicated to his wife, family, and community than David Goins.

Alton has a rich history, but I believe its best days lie ahead. I ask that you support David Goins for mayor. He loves the city of Alton and he’s ready to serve. He is a man who will make us all proud.

Sincerely,

Tom McRae

Madison County Circuit Clerk

