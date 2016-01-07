COLLINSVILLE — Practice your bowfishing skills at the Cabela’s Free Archery Range at the Let’s Go Fishing Show at Gateway Center this weekend! Unfortunately, Cabela's has had to cancel the Fish Pond due to fish contamination from flooding. But, no worries, they will have many activities that will be fun for the whole family.

The Let’s Go Fishing Show is an annual event produced by and held at Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL that helps promote the sport of fishing to enthusiasts of all ages. This family friendly event is taking on January 8, 9 and 10 in 2016. The self proclaimed “Show for Fishermen” is in its 23rd year and draws a crowd of 8,000 people over the course of event.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 2016 Let’s Go Fishing Show will feature: - Over 100 exhibitors showcasing a wide variety of unique and leading brand fishing tackle, rods, reels, trolling motors, depth finders and much more at discount pricing- Boat dealers with the hottest fishing boats with dealer incentives- Q & A sessions with Elite Series Champions Todd Faircloth and Brent Chapman - Free seminars full of helpful tips on fishing for bass, crappie, trout, catfish, muskie and other species- Practice your bowfishing skills at the Cabela’s Free Archery Range- Watch Live Demos on Casting, Fly Tying, Fly Fishing, Custom Rod Building, and Emergency Repair - Fishing Simulator from Illinois Department of Natural Recourses- Plan your next fishing adventure with Resort Reps and Fishing Guides - Live Animal Exhibit from Treehouse Wildlife Center- National Lure Collectors Club Antique Lure Display & Free Appraisals- Sports lounge with Fishing Buddy Beer & Wing Specials - Win prizes including rod & reel combos courtesy I’ll Be Jigged, a 6 Hour Guided Crappie or Catfish trip with Rend Lake Fishing Guides, an All Inclusive 4 Night Fishing Trip in Canada courtesy of Zup's Fishing Resort & Canoe Outfitters, and much more!

All activities are included with admission. Tickets will be available at the door with regular prices $7 for adults; $3.50 for ages 6-15; children 5 and under are free. On Friday, seniors age 60 and above will be admitted for only $5. Parking is free! Hours are Friday: 11:00 AM to 8 PM; Saturday: 9 AM - 7 PM; Sunday: 10 AM to 4 PM.

Gateway Center is a multi-purpose convention center located in Collinsville, IL that hosts various events. The Center is located 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis, on Highway 157, just north of I-55/70, in Collinsville, Illinois. For information and complete scheduling, you may call 800-289-2388 or visit the web site at www.letsgoshows.com.

More like this:

Related Video: