It's been 100 years since the great ship, Titanic, went down taking over 1500 souls with her.

An illusion of invincibility encouraged reckless behavior, resulting in the collision with the iceberg. This same "it can't happen" mentality led to inadequate preparation for an emergency. There was insufficient safety equipment, and the crew was not sufficiently trained or prepared to react when things went awry.

Once in the water, most who survived the initial shock of sudden cold water immersion soon succumbed to hypothermia.

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary encourages the boating public to reflect upon this event and apply the lessons it affords:

Recreational boating is a fun and safe activity, but the water must be respected. Recklessness and unpreparedness are as dangerous today as they were a century ago.

Insure you have all necessary safety equipment on board and operational. The US Coast Guard Auxiliary offers free vessel safety checks.

Be prepared with adequate training. Take a safe boating class whether the law requires you to or not.

Be sure everyone on your boat wears their Life Jacket every time and all the time you're on the water.

Understand the risks of cold water. Sudden immersion causes a gasp reflex which can cause one to inhale water before returning to the surface. Remember the 50-50-50 rule. In 50 degree water, there's a 50% chance of surviving 50 minutes. Colder water reduces those numbers.

Preparedness and respect for the water will keep this boating season fun and safe.

To learn more about boater education, Vessel Safety Checks and other services provided by the Coast Guard Auxiliary - or if you are interested in learning how to become one of us - please visit us online at www.uscgauxflotilla3-13.org or contact us at msz@charter.net.

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is composed of uniformed, non-military volunteer civilians who assist the Coast Guard in all of its varied missions, except for military and direct law enforcement. These men and women can be found on the nation's waterways, in classrooms and on the dock, performing safety patrols, vessel safety examinations and public education. The 31,000 members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary donate millions of hours annually in support of Coast Guard missions.

