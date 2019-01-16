ST. LOUIS – After last weekend's reminder of winter, many Riverbend residents are bracing themselves for another such storm predicted for this weekend.

Good news for people who were dreading the chance of a snow to rival last weekend, though, the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis is predicting much less of the white stuff for this weekend. Less, however, does not mean none, as current models are predicting what NWS Meteorologist Jared Maples described as a “mess of precipitation” will result in anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow. Accompanying this precipitation will be gusts of wind between 25-30 miles per hour as well as an “Arctic cold blast” of temperatures into the teens Saturday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The wind could cause blowing snow and bad visibility, but we're not looking for this storm to be as large as the one last weekend,” Maples said. “There's enough warm air coming ahead of the storm, that it could start more as rain or a light mix when it hits Friday night.”

As the precipitation continues through Friday night into Saturday morning, it is predicted to convert to all snow. Models of the storm system earlier in the week predicted significantly more precipitation, but current models show the storm system not congealing over the Riverbend area, meaning more significant snow could fall in Iowa and Northern Missouri as well as east of the St. Louis area.

Snow is also predicted to fall all day Saturday before the system moves out of the area, leaving frigid temperatures in its wake. Maples said temperatures could reach the teens to upper single digits Saturday night into Sunday morning, with them not reaching past the lower 20s throughout the day Sunday. Temperatures will still be below normal, in the lower 30s, on Monday, before returning to normal, upper 30s and lower 40s, by Wednesday, when another cold blast is predicted.

Maples said, while the timeline is still advanced and several variables could significantly change early predictions, more unsettled weather could strike the area in the middle of next week. He said he could not comment whether or not it could be a major accumulation or ice event, adding that Wednesday will be “on the warmer side” when the possible precipitation is predicted to reach the Riverbend. He also said they were predicting a “train of systems” through the middle part of next week, but it is still too early to predict what those could bring.

More like this: