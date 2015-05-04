A lemonade stand was in full swing on Sunday, May 3, in the parking lot of Bensman Automotive on State Street in support of the Scoggins Family of Alton.

Ariana Scoggins was diagnosed with Grade Four Medulloblastoma, which is an aggressive form of brain cancer. Because of her condition, she spends much time in the hospital and her mother, Angela Scoggins, spends most of her time off work, caring for her only child. Angela has recently been experiencing car problems, making it difficult to get Ariana to her doctor appointments.

Abbygail Freeman, an eight-year-old student at Gilson Brown Elementary School, decided she wanted to help. She brought up the idea of having a lemonade stand to her mother, Lacey Freeman, and of course Lacey was on board.

With such positive feedback from the community and the donations for supplies, the lemonade stand opened 40 minutes early and people were already starting to trickle in.

“We had so many people volunteering to help we were able to keep the line moving,” said Freeman. “Abbygail and Ariana worked hard all day making cups of lemonade and handing them out.”

With a steady flow of people all day long, it is estimated that over 200 customers showed in all.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had bike clubs, a local blogger, friends, family and complete strangers show up and donate,” said Freeman. “I had a goal in mind of 500 dollars, thinking that would be great if we could raise that much money considering this started out of a small stand in front of our house. That amount was surpassed by 1:01 p.m., one minute after we were supposed to open.”

“Lemonade Stand for Ariana” raised a total amount of $2,459.95.

“The lemonade stand outcome was completely amazing,” said Angela Scoggins. “I was very overwhelmed with the community support and everyone that came out. Words can’t describe how good it felt. God shows up and shows out through the community,” said Scoggins.

Both Angela and Ariana are grateful for the outpouring of love and support and everyone’s generous donations.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that helped supply the stand with lemonade, cups, balloons, sweet treats and prayers,” said Lacey. “We could not have done it without you all.”

To be reminded that this amount of money raised from the idea of an eight year old little girl is beyond remarkable.

“Thank you for raising an amazing daughter and actually listening to her,” said Scoggins. “Sometimes, not meaning to, us parents don’t listen to our kids and brush them off, when they might actually have a good idea. But Lacey listened and believed in Abbygail and now we have a huge burden lifted off of our shoulders.”

More like this: