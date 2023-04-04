Leighanne Smith Is AMH Employee Of The Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Congratulations to Leighanne Smith (center) of Respiratory Therapy, who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s April Employee of the Month. Article continues after sponsor message Leighanne received the award on April 3 from AMH President Dave Braasch and Penny Krause, manager of Respiratory Therapy. The nomination from an anonymous co-worker said, “While rounding on MCU today, Leighanne stopped to update a nurse on a COVID patient. She explained what she had done and what they could do as a team to improve the respiratory status of this patient. It struck me what a team player she is. I commented how great this was and the nurse told me how many COVID patients Leighanne had helped. She has demonstrated service excellence, leadership, strategic thinking, and personal accountability.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip