ALTON - Congratulations to Leighanne Smith (center) of Respiratory Therapy, who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s April Employee of the Month.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Leighanne received the award on April 3 from AMH President Dave Braasch and Penny Krause, manager of Respiratory Therapy.

The nomination from an anonymous co-worker said, “While rounding on MCU today, Leighanne stopped to update a nurse on a COVID patient. She explained what she had done and what they could do as a team to improve the respiratory status of this patient. It struck me what a team player she is. I commented how great this was and the nurse told me how many COVID patients Leighanne had helped. She has demonstrated service excellence, leadership, strategic thinking, and personal accountability.”

More like this:

Today - What to Know About RSV This Winter

Nov 18, 2023 - Duckworth Demands Answers From Manufacturers Of Pediatric RSV Immunization Regarding Shortage Supply

Oct 16, 2023 - IDPH Encourages Illinoisans To Protect Themselves From Full Range Of Respiratory Viruses

Nov 22, 2023 - With Respiratory Viruses Ticking Up, IDPH Encourages Illinoisans To Get Fully Protected

Oct 15, 2023 - Duckworth Calls for Widespread Access to RSV Vaccine for Young Children  

 