ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. will be hosting Illinois state legislators at an event called Meet the Legislators, sponsored by AARP Illinois on April 26th, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

District Director Brian Zilm from U.S. Representative Nikki Budzinski's office, Senator Erica Harriss, State Representative Amy Elik, and State Representative Katie Stuart will be speaking on various topics and issues relevant to the older adult community, followed by a question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation.

“We’re excited to collaborate with AARP Illinois on this event again,” said SSP Development Director, Emily Jackson. “We had a great turnout last year and many attendees had questions prepared for the legislators that led to some great discussions. We look forward to another event where valuable information will be shared.”

This event will take place in the School House Grill inside Senior Services Plus located at 2306 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, IL. Sponsor AARP Illinois will be providing lunch to those attending. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and space is limited. To reserve your spot, call AARP Illinois at 1-877-926-8300 or visit their website at events.aarp.org/AltonILLegPanel Call Leslie Eberlin with any additional questions about the event at Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 ext. 123.

