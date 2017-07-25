LITCHFIELD - Volunteer firefighters could soon be able to purchase tires at a discount thanks to new legislation that has passed both the House and the Senate. Representative Avery Bourne, (R-Raymond) co-sponsored House Bill 771, which was unanimously approved by the Illinois House of Representatives, now is on the Governor’s desk awaiting his signature to become law.

The bill allows volunteer firefighters to purchase tires at a discounted rate - the same price as the state’s purchasing contract.

“This legislation is a common sense way to way to provide cost savings for our volunteer firefighters,” says Bourne. “Not only do these men and women give their time and expertise, they often respond to calls in their own vehicles. This bill will help mitigate the cost of the extra wear and tear on their tires.”

Over 70 percent of the firefighters in Illinois are volunteer firefighters, the vast majority of which do so at a personal cost. Many volunteers use their private vehicles to respond to emergencies for the benefit of their communities. House Bill 771 is an effort to reduce the personal cost for the state’s volunteer firefighters.

Under this bill, if authorized by the fire chief of the fire department, any regularly enrolled volunteer fire fighter may purchase four vehicle tires every three years through their fire department or municipality's joint purchasing contract.

