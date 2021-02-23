EDWARDSVILLE - Maurice Leggette, Jr., 19, Antonio E. Thigpen Jr., 19, and Thomas M. Grumble, 20, face charges of armed robbery after a situation this past Saturday night in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Police were called to 200 block of Parkview Courts, apartments directly across the street from Edwardsville Township Park in Edwardsville at 1:15 a.m on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Leggette is charged with two counts of Armed Robbery. In the one charge it says Leggette Jr. was armed with a dangerous firearm, a Smith and Wesson Shield, and took U.S. currency from Syndi Warmack by threatening her with immident use of force. The second Armed Robbery charge said the defendant armed with a Smith and Wesson Shield, took property, a Playstation gaming console, from the presence of Brian Marion by threatening the imminent use of force.

Thigpen Jr. is charged with three counts, two for Armed Robbery and one Criminal Damage To Government Supported Property.

The first Armed Robbery count for Thigpen read: the defendant with a dangerous firearm, a Smith and Wesson Shield, took property, U.S. currency, from the person of Syndi Warmack, by threatening imminent use of force. The Armed Robbery count 2 read the defendant, while armed with a dangerous weapon, a firearm, a Smith and Wesson Shield. The charge reads Thigpen took property, a Playstation gaming console, from the presence of Brian Marion, by threatening imminent use of force.

The third count against Thigpen was Criminal Damage To Government Supported Property, when the said defendant knowingly damaged, without consent of the Edwardsville Police Department, damaged the sink and security cover, located at 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville, which property is supported in whole or part with government funds. The said damage being less than $500.

Grumble faces two counts of Armed Robbery. In count one, it reads that the defendant with a firearm, took U.S. currency from Sydni Warmack. In count two, it reads the defendant with a weapon took a Playstation Gaming Console from the presence of Brian Marion.

Leggette has a $250,000 bail and Thigpen Jr.'s and Gumble's bail is set at $200,000.

