"We weren’t happy with our efforts in our first meeting with them, a 44-14 loss. We wanted to make sure we didn’t repeat. We came out strong and our defense held a very offensive team at bay. They’ve got some extremely talented shooters, and we knew we needed to be defensively sound.

"In the second half we switched to man-to-man defense and pulled the game within 10 with 2:30 left in the game. We elected to foul when we got under 1:30 and they knocked down the free throws. Lily Tretter and Kaylin St. Peters did a great job protecting the paint and going to work around the basket. Buttry and Ealey had good nights defending the point guards.

"Milla and Handler's shooting kept the game within grasp, we just didn’t put up enough points. We are still without three-year starter Ocean Bland, out with an ankle injury since our Granite City game. We are hoping to get her back after the new year. I’m proud of the way everyone has stepped up in her absence."

East Alton Wood River is 6-7 overall heading into the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Christmas Tournament for a Dec. 27 game against Wesclin.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

CARLINVILLE 44, PAWNEE 39: After trailing in the first quarter, Carlinville took charge in the second and went on to a road win at Pawnee.

The Indians led after the first quarter 6-4, with the Cavaliers racing out to an 18-9 lead at halftime, extending the advantage 32-17 after the third quarter, with Pawnee rallying in the fourth to outscore Carlinville 22-12, but the Cavies holding on for the win.

Dom Alepra led Carlinville with nine points, while Tate Duckles, Sawyer Smith and Camden Naugle all scored eight points each, Tristan Thompson had six points, Cole Sullivan scored three points and Matt Dunn hit for two points.

The Cavaliers are now 3-6, while the Indians are 4-7.

