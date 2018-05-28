EAST ALTON - The Mustangs for Mustangs Car Cruise-in and Flea Market is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at St. Louis Regional Airport, East Alton.

The event is a fund-raiser for the non-profit Legendary Mustang Sanctuary of Alhambra and is open to the public. The sanctuary is owned by Kathy and Shawn Lewis. Kathy and Shawn are the founders and managers of the sanctuary.

Individuals can make private donations at www.legendarymustangssanctuary.org. Cora Miller, a publicity person for the sanctuary, said all donations are tax deductible.

The non-profit business name is Legendary Mustang Sanctuary and 2018 marks the 10th anniversary year of rescuing America’s wild Mustang horses and burros. The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary mission objective is to rescue as many wild mustang horses and burros as possible and place each one to a permanent loving home.

"Our goal is to keep America’s historic nationally treasured Mustang horses and burros from becoming extinct on our watch," Miller said. "To help facilitate that goal we have developed our strategy to include public education programs, providing group presentations to schools, socially develop causes and service organizations; we co-host events with government agencies and municipalities as well as offer our facility as an outlet for volunteer work with folks in substance abuse therapeutic recovery programs. We support and help many young people including 4H, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts to meet their challenges and achievements."

Miller said they believe a centerpiece to wild Mustang horse and burro survival is public education and demonstration.

"Today, Legendary Mustang Sanctuary is providing two internships for college students majoring in Veterinarian Medicine for large animals and Equine Science programs," Miller said. "The internship programs have provided a means to complete the formal requirements before practicing in the field. Internship requirement completion in these areas is not always easily fulfilled for large animal studies.

"Recently, the Sanctuary included, as part of the educational program opportunities at the high school level, a training competition known nationally as the Extreme Mustang Makeover, produced by the Mustang Heritage Foundation with the support of the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse & Burro Program. The mission of the Mustang Heritage Foundation is to increase the adoption of BLM-housed American Mustangs through innovative gentling competitions and awareness programs.

"In keeping with this mission, the Extreme Mustang Makeover event features youths ages 8 to 17 and Mustang competition at locations across the United States. Participating youth help promote and facilitate the adoption of these national treasures by showcasing the Mustang’s value and trainability."

Extreme Mustang Makeover programs are also designed to help youth build and improve their horsemanship skills and life skills through competition. Paralleling the makeover programs, the Sanctuary focuses on Mustang education, professional presentation, teamwork with others, respect for their Mustang horse and teamwork with their assigned wild little Mustang yearling in a desire to do their best.

Out of all the students in the United States submitting applications for participation in the Extreme Mustang Makeover national programs, the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary received two spots for area students. Kathy and Shawn Lewis are dedicated to the program, committing to educate, train and work directly with our two students in preparation for the upcoming competition.

"We hope to acquire community sponsorships in Madison County towns and cities to enhance and continue to grow our education programs, which is expanding and growing to include introductions to elementary students and pre-schools," Miller said.

"We provide education in the field by taking our Mustangs to special events. ”Presently, we are seeking sponsorships for a video mini documentary showcasing the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary and its positive impact in the Riverbend and in so many schools in the Metro East area and beyond. Our mission is one of saving America’s nationally treasured wild Mustang horses and burros for future generations while sustaining positive quality of life experiences for everyone in our communities. People who visit our facility and learn about our mission support and appreciate our efforts."

QUOTES FROM OTHERS ABOUT THE LEGENDARY MUSTANG SANCTUARY:

“There is nothing like the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary anyplace I know of including in my home state in North Dakota. It’s a wonderful experience!” - Charlotte Rae, visiting with family.

“The world would be a better place if there were more people like Kathy and Shawn in it - thanks for what you do!” - Virginia Cozon Lanzotti.

“It's been nearly a year since I first set foot on the Legendary Mustang Center's property and I'm still incredibly thankful for it. I have worked/ridden at many different barns, but this one is different than them all. Firstly, Shawn and Kathy are two incredible people. I've never met people so generous with their time & resources; they truly care about the horses and their volunteers.

"Anyone who comes here with the intent of adopting or learning how to train a mustang will walk away knowledgeable and blessed. After volunteering here for nearly a year, I adopted my first mustang and she is doing great. I couldn't have done it without Shawn and Kathy's amazing patience and guidance. I am blessed to have this place in my life.Lovely people and lovely horses.” - Emily Carter.

Volunteers, along with the owners make the sanctuary a success.

"We are grateful to our donors and all our volunteers who make the sanctuary what it is," Miller said. "Legendary Mustang Sanctuary depends solely on its volunteers who dedicate themselves to the sanctuary rescue mission and commit their work to maintaining the good health and presentation of the resident Mustangs, improving the facility and advancing the educational efforts for the public.

"The sanctuary has no paid volunteers, staff or work force and it is funded by donation and the generosity of its supporters. We regularly search for grants and accept all donations of gifts, resources, services and funding which are fully tax deductible under IRS rules. We appreciate our Friends of the Sanctuary for all their work and commitment to our successful mission to rescue and place for adoption the America’s wild Mustang horses and burros. If you are interested in joining Friends of the Sanctuary, contact Kathy at 618-616-8875."

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary has proudly earned a 100 percent successful adoption record placing over 100 wild mustang horses and burro to permanent loving homes since the Sanctuary’s founding in 2008.

"None of our adopted Mustang horses have returned to the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary," Miller said. "Successful adoption is augmented by adoptive families who continue to use elements of their individual specialized training programs develop exclusively by the Sanctuary for lifelong enjoyment in the relationship with their beautiful Mustang horses.

"Our excellent reputation develops through the Sanctuary’s successful rescue mission. This good work has garnered national attention from the California Department of Forestry who contacted us with special requests to rescue their baby Mustang horses for adoption into permanent, loving homes. The details of transportation and resources to accommodate the requests are being developed to bring these beauties to Legendary Mustang Sanctuary where their bloodlines and American heritage will sustain for a generation. We are accepting grants or funding should you wish to donate to help with this important effort."

Legendary Mustang Sanctuary continues to develop and grow as a Riverbend and Madison County asset in drawing tourists and visitors to the area.

"Many inquiries and much interests are expressed through our website and Facebook page, as well as by local businesses and organizations," Miller said. "We are developing a positive recognition around the country and receive invitations and requests for information from Maine to California with more friends and supporters as far away as Hawaii.

“This upcoming event is our largest fundraiser is upon us as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary of rescuing America’s wild Mustang horses and burros. Our event is family friendly with free admission and open to the public. No alcoholic beverages are allowed on the event site. Please join us for an exciting day with Mustang cars and Mustang horses on the same field. Lots of kid fun, flea market treasures, family photo ops and wonderful classic cars to admire. Sanctuary human food favorites available for purchase is offered by our food sponsor, Big Daddy’s BBQ out of Wood River, with all proceeds donated to the Sanctuary. Live music and entertainment are sponsored and donated by Everywhere an Entertainer LLC., a Missouri entertainment corporation.”

Miller said the organization is looking for sponsors for the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary mini-documentary. All sponsors will be recognized in the video marketed locally and around the country as part of ongoing educational programs.

“Our goal is to save the historic, nationally treasured wild Mustang horses and burros from extinction and to educate everyone about the legacy and legendary true story of America’s wild Mustang horse,” Miller said. “Future: Legendary Mustang Sanctuary has a desire to add an on-site training facility in the future as sponsors allow. The facility will be a bunkhouse environment which will double as a classroom on one end and housing on the other for interns participating in their Veterinarian Medicine and Equine Science programs at the Sanctuary.

"It’s an ambitious project, but would be a true asset to the mission of education for all students and for visitors to the region. Public education is the key to realizing a lifelong goal of ensuring that America’s historic wild Mustang horses and burros do not become extinct in our lands.”

Anyone wanting to inquire about donations or assisting the organization, contact:

Legendary Mustang Sanctuary

Kathy Lewis

PO Box 725

Edwardsville, Il. 62025

618-616-8875

