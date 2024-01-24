ALHAMBRA/WOOD RIVER - Alhambra's Legendary Mustang Sanctuary will host a murder mystery fundraiser to raise money for the hundreds of mustangs they care for every year.

On Feb. 17, 2024, the Sanctuary will sponsor a murder mystery event at the Moose Lodge in Wood River. “Death By Chocolate” is a new story written for the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary fundraiser. Attendees can play games and solve clues to catch the murderer at the party. Tickets are $40 and all proceeds go back to the horses.

“We’re coming up with our own stories,” explained Kathy Lewis with Legendary Mustang Sanctuary. “Once we get the ending to the story — we’ve got the main part of the story, but once we get the ending, there will be six people at a table to work on their clues and coming up with the whodunnit, what were they killed by, what’s the motive for the death. It’ll be fun.”

Lewis added that there will be plenty of chocolate available to fit into the “Death By Chocolate” theme. Attendees can play games throughout the night to earn additional clues. The event will also have a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres available. There are only 100 seats available, so get your tickets now by calling (618) 616-8875.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward care for the horses and burros at Legendary Mustang Sanctuary. The Sanctuary helps heal sick and abused horses, then trains them to be adopted by loving families.

Lewis explained that the mustangs are owned by the U.S. government. Legendary Mustang Sanctuary works with the Bureau of Land Management to track and care for the horses and eventually place them in new homes.

While it’s fulfilling to care for the animals, Lewis admits it can also be disheartening at times. As a nonprofit, the Sanctuary has to rely solely on donations and volunteers to stay operational.

“[State representatives] don’t want to hear about it because it’s politics. It’s all about the politics,” Lewis added. “You get so discouraged. And the next day, you get up, you put on your big girl pants, you go out and you fight back.”

She hopes the fundraiser will raise enough money to get the hay needed for the winter. With the recent colder temperatures, the horses are going through hay more quickly than usual, and it’s difficult to keep up. You can donate to Legendary Mustang Sanctuary online.

In the meantime, Lewis and other volunteers are excited for the “Death By Chocolate” event on Feb. 17, 2024. You can contact (618) 616-8875 for more information and to buy tickets.

“Once the weather straightens up, we look forward to visitors stopping by and visiting and wanting to know more about the horses and see the sanctuary. We’re always welcome to that,” Lewis added. “We’re nonstop. Once that weather breaks, that’s it. We’re on the go constantly.”

Visit the official Legendary Mustang Sanctuary website at LegendaryMustangSanctuary.org to learn more about the Sanctuary and their work.

