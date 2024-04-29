Legendary Coach - Ron Twichell - Takes Reigns Of Granite City Girls Basketball Program
GRANITE CITY - Legendary Coach Ron Twichell has accepted the position as the new Granite City High School girls basketball coach. Twichell replaces Greg Vaughn, who stepped down after leading the Warriors the past three seasons.
Twichell has 21 years of head coaching experience, including spending the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons as girls basketball coach at Jerseyville. Twichell also had heading coaching stops at Alton Marquette (boys), Fort Zumwalt West (boys), Duchesne (girls) and East Alton-Wood River (boys). He has a 310-259 overall record as a head coach.
A 1982 Honorable-Mention All-State selection at Alton High School, Twichell was named 1996 Illinois Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, 2003 and 2006 IAABO Boys Basketball Coach of the Year and 2016 Girls AAA Conference, IAABO and Class 3 District 6 Coach of the Year.
Alton Marquette (Boys) - 1992-97 - Five years
67-63 record
Fort Zumwalt West (Boys) - 1999-2009 - 10 years
155-103 record
Duchesne (Girls) - 2014-16 - Two years
44-14 record
East Alton-Wood River (Boys) - 2017-19 - Two years
17-44 record
Jerseyville (Girls) - 2021-23 - Two Years
27-35 record
GCHS (Girls) - 2024-Current
0-0 record
Overall - 310-259 record
- Girls - 71-49 record
- Boys - 239-210 record
