GODFREY – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center recently hosted a contingent of water resource scientists from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom.

The six visitors were in the United States in mid-April as part of an international exchange sponsored by the University of Illinois. They took part in a one-day workshop at the U of I discussing the differences and similarities in European and American approaches to water resources, which

several NGRREC staff attended.

The University of Leeds, the fifth largest university in the U.K., is research focused and includes an interdisciplinary center called "Water@Leeds" (www.wateratleeds.org).

NGRREC invited the Leeds scientists to an informal lunch, tour and information exchange at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station, here the staffs of the two centers engaged in a lively discussion and came away with a better understanding of the way water is approached in the two countries as well as ideas for future international collaboration.

