COLLINSVILLE — Primerica National Sales Director and business owner Lee Wathan filed to run for Madison County Board in District 28 in Collinsville.

Wathan, a Republican, filed petitions Monday in the race for the seat held by current County Board member Elizabeth Dalton, D-Collinsville. Wathan has made a career out of training financial service representatives and giving thousands an opportunity for extra income.

He feels he can use his skills to prioritize job creation and efficient government in Madison County and Collinsville.

“I was raised in a working class family and had to get a job very early in life,” Wathan said. “Job opportunities are vital for Collinsville and Madison County to prosper. Today young people and families don’t have the job opportunities I had growing up and that needs to change.”

Wathan thinks many of our current elected leaders have been in office to long and what the public needs is fresh ideas and new leadership.

“We have a lot of elected officials that seem to be only collecting paychecks and pensions, ignoring the local problems that need to be solved,” Wathan said. “We need to start with keeping property taxes affordable for families and seniors and then work to make sure the dollars we do tax are working as hard as possible for the taxpayer. I think a lot of local officials have been in office far too long and it is time for a change.”

Wathan said he looks forward to taking on a leadership role in the community, and is committed to making Collinsville and Madison County an economic success story

