Austin Ledbetter

EDWARDSVILLE – With just days remaining before the season opener, SIUE men's soccer's Austin Ledbetter (St. Charles, Missouri) has picked up several preseason accolades.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The senior captain has been named to a pair of preseason All-America teams and also was named to TopDrawerSoccer.com's Top 100 team.

As announced previously, Ledbetter was named to the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy watch list and was honored as a preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference selection.

The Cougars, who were picked to repeat as MVC champions, open their 2016 season Friday with a 7 p.m. match against Northern Illinois at Korte Stadium. 

More like this:

Aug 15, 2024 - SIUE Men's Soccer Picked as OVC Preseason Favorites

Aug 8, 2024 - SIUE Women's Soccer Tabbed Second in 2024 OVC Preseason Poll

Jul 5, 2024 - SIUE Newcomer Among High School All-American Honorees  

Jun 17, 2024 - Radosevich Earns NJCAA DII All-America Nod; Trailblazers Wrap Season  

Sep 1, 2024 - Marquette Catholic Wins Redbird Boys Soccer Tournament 4-1 Over Alton

 