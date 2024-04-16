Get The Latest News!
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals confirmed Tuesday morning, April 16, 2024, that legendary manager Whitey Herzog has died at the age of 92.
Cardinals spokesman Brian Bartow said Tuesday morning the team had been informed of his death by Herzog's family. The team was not yet sure whether it happened Monday night or Tuesday. Herzog had been at Busch Stadium on April 4 for the Cardinals' home opener. Herzog is originally from New Athens, Illinois, and lived in the St. Louis area after his Cardinals career.
"The entire Cardinals family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer and World Series champion manager Whitey Herzog at the age of 92," the Cardinals said in a statement.
Herzog managed the Cardinals to a World Series championship in 1982 with a dynamic, fast-paced playing style known as "Whiteyball." The team's success continued into the late 1980s, making two more World Series appearances in 1985 and 1987.
The Cardinals Nation had this comment about Whitey" "It is with a heavy heart that we learn of the passing of former St. Louis Cardinals manager, Whitey Herzog. Many of us grew up with “Whiteyball”, and were blessed with the impacts that he made both on & off the field.
"Forever in our hearts and in our memories."
Herzog was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010 and has 1281 career managerial wins with the Cardinals, Royals, Rangers and Angels.
After retiring from baseball, Herzog remained into the Cardinals team, and said he continued to watch every game.