ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals confirmed Tuesday morning, April 16, 2024, that legendary manager Whitey Herzog has died at the age of 92.

Cardinals spokesman Brian Bartow said Tuesday morning the team had been informed of his death by Herzog's family. The team was not yet sure whether it happened Monday night or Tuesday. Herzog had been at Busch Stadium on April 4 for the Cardinals' home opener. Herzog is originally from New Athens, Illinois, and lived in the St. Louis area after his Cardinals career.

"The entire Cardinals family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer and World Series champion manager Whitey Herzog at the age of 92," the Cardinals said in a statement.