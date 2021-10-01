EAST ALTON - Blake Sorgea, a Lewis and Clark Junior High School student in Wood River touched a family so much on Thursday during a funeral procession with his actions that the family called both the junior high office as well as the district office.

Lewis and Clark Junior High administration said in a statement on Facebook: "Yesterday during the fifth period, a funeral procession went down the street by our playground. Some of our students were outside at the time for PE with their teacher, Mr. Flowers. The moment the first car in the funeral procession appeared, every single one of our students immediately stopped playing and turned to honor them. Then, this incredible student - Blake Sorgea - went down on one knee, leading the entire class to do the same thing."

The junior high said these incredible actions did not go unnoticed. The family was so moved and touched by the respect Sorgea and the other students showed they wanted the district and junior high to tell them how proud they were of them for what they did to honor the funeral procession and show respect.

"A special shout out to Blak for being a greater leader and to the rest of our students who were a part of this special moment - you are all headed for big things," the junior high leadership said.

