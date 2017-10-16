EDWARDSVILLE - The 2017 Leclaire Parkfest held on Sunday was "one of the best," publicity coordinator Cindy Reinhardt said afterward.

The event is run each year by the Friends of Leclaire organization and held at Leclaire Park on Hale Avenue in Edwardsville. Reinhardt praised new overall Leclaire Parkfest coordinator Shawn McCue, and Theresa Morrison, the vendor coordinator, for their efforts and said both did "a phenomenal job."

A third band was added this year and a new sponsor, Cassens-Dodge Chrysler, Ram, Jeep, was added for that and guests loved the addition, she said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Our long-time loyal sponsors are The Bank of Edwardsville, Creative Options Graphic Design, Attorney Keith Short and Krause Properties," Reinhardt said. "Friends of Leclaire couldn't do the festival without them along with the wonderful cooperation of the City of Edwardsville, especially the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department."

There was a car display, artisans, children's activities, pet adoptions, a book sale, music, food, games, vendors, narrated trolley tours of the Leclaire National Historical District and much more at the Leclaire Parkfest event this year.

Three bands performed: the Old St. Louis Levee Band Trio, with the sounds of Dixieland Jazz, the Lodge Brothers with a mix of Bluegrass and old time folk music, both on the Hale Avenue side of the park. Added this year was a third band, Mike Zanger and Friends, who will played their mix of Americana music on the Madison Avenue side of the park.

Morrison signed up the largest number of vendors in recent memory with a greater variety of products than ever before at the festival. Also new this year was a group bringing mustangs that can be fed and petted. The organization’s goal is to build awareness of the plight of the wild mustang.

More like this: