



The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department hosted a fishing derby at Leclaire Lake Park this past Saturday, there were over 75 kids participating. A huge thank you to our generous sponsors who make this event possible: Illinois Department of Natural Resources for coming out to the park and going over some fishing tips with the kids, to BJ’s Printable for donating trophies for the winners, to Walgreens for providing volunteers and goodie bag items and Sonic for bringing Cherry Limeades!

Prizes for the most fish caught went to:

1st Place- James Gray (57 fish)

2nd Place- Lane Chaddon (42 fish)

3rd Place- Emerson Chambers (36 fish)

Prizes for the biggest fish went to:

1st Place- Christian Lee (10.5 inches)

2nd Place- Audrey Rutherford (8 inches)

3rd Place- Alyssa Chaddon (7.75 inches)

For pictures from this event and others, residents are urged to ‘like’ the “Edwardsville Parks and Recreation” on Facebook.

