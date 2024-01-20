ALTON - A man from Alton is facing four total charges for leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and possession of unlawful manufacture/delivery of cannabis.

Darius D. Hearn, 22, of Alton, allegedly committed these offenses on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Hearn reportedly crashed his Nissan Maxima into a 2015 Jeep Renegade which resulted in damage to the car, but failed to stop and notify the vehicle’s owner and/or local police about the accident.

A petition to deny Hearn’s pretrial release describes the incident as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

“The defendant was identified as the person operating a motor vehicle, which crashed into a parked vehicle. He was observed passed out behind the wheel, parked on a sidewalk. Officers observed clear signs of intoxication, and upon being asked out of the vehicle, the defendant fled, leaving the scene of the crash.

“He led police on a lengthy pursuit, and eventually stopped his vehicle and fled on foot. He was chased and apprehended. The defendant was found to be in possession of 871 grams of cannabis, and other items indicating an intent to deliver.”

Court documents state Hearn was also driving under the influence of alcohol without a valid driver’s license on Silver Street in Alton. He was additionally charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police after failing to obey a visual or audible signal to stop given to him by a police officer while speeding at least 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

The petition to deny Hearn’s pretrial release also described him as “a danger to the community and a clear flight risk.”

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: